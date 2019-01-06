More than 160 German Shepherds rescued from Georgia property's 'deplorable' conditions

More than 160 German Shepherds were removed from a property in Georgia after animal rescuers discovered them living in "deplorable, unsanitary conditions."

The dogs, found in Candler County's Metter on Thursday, ranged in age and had varying health statuses, according to the Candler County Sheriff's Office.

In total, 167 dogs were found: 163 of them were rescued by the Atlanta Humane Society, three were humanely euthanized and one dog escaped, officials wrote on Facebook.

The non-profit organization stated online that it evaluated the area — described as "extremely neglectful" — with the help of the sheriff's office, and "provided care to the most medically in-need animals." Humane Society workers returned on Friday morning to continue "offering medical care and assistance to these dogs."

An owner, who has not been publicly been identified, was arrested and faced animal cruelty charges, according to the Humane Society.

Rescuers said the dogs would receive medical care before being put up for adoption.