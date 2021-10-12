Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

More severe weather forecast for Plains, snow across Rockies

Large hail, tornadoes will be possible

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 12 Video

National weather forecast for October 12

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Another round of severe storms will move into the Plains Tuesday as a powerful cold front slices through the central U.S.  

Severe weather threats in the Central U.S.

Severe weather threats in the Central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

TORNADOES RIP THROUGH OKLAHOMA ALONG WITH BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall will be possible with some of these storms especially from Texas up into Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. 

Tornadoes over the Central U.S.

Tornadoes over the Central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

A powerful system across the West is bringing with it several hazards. 

Snow over the western U.S.

Snow over the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

 The first heavy snow will be widespread across the Rockies.  

Wind across the West

Wind across the West (Credit: Fox News)

High wind warnings and advisories are also up from the Great Basin through California and the Southwest which will increase the fire danger

Hurricane Pamela

Hurricane Pamela (Credit: Fox News)

Hurricane Pamela out in the Pacific will make landfall over Mexico, but some of the remnant moisture will move into Texas later this week. 

Your Money