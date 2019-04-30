More classes canceled ahead of South Carolina teacher rally

School districts in South Carolina are continuing to cancel classes ahead of a Wednesday teacher rally that's expected to pull thousands of educators out of school.

Richland School District 1 said Tuesday that students will stay home, but employees must still report to school unless they have already been approved for the day off. It's the state's ninth largest school system and the fifth to cancel classes.

The district said in a statement that too many teachers asked for the day off to be able to safely watch children. The district includes downtown Columbia and has about 24,000 students.

Teachers are seeking smaller class sizes, better pay and a guaranteed break every day.

Lexington-Richland District 5, Dorchester District 2, Colleton County and Chester County schools had already cancelled Wednesday classes.