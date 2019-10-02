Expand / Collapse search
Moose gets stuck in New Hampshire pool, forcing rescuers to get creative

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
Raw video: Moose who became trapped in a New Hampshire swimming pool is rescued by the state Fish and Game ServiceVideo

The New Hampshire Fish and Game service placed wooden stairs in the pool to help the moose escape.

A very large animal got stuck in a New Hampshire pool Tuesday night -- and was not a-moosed.

A young bull moose waded into the backyard pool and couldn't climb out for hours, because it didn't have stairs.

Officials from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department swooped in to save the moose, eventually coaxing it out of the pool by placing a wooden set of stairs underwater.

After emerging from the water, the moose took off into the woods.

Biologists and local conservation officers took to social media to warn people that moose breeding season was underway, and moose looking to mate could end up in similarly compromising situations.

