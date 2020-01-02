Montana snowmobilers’ bodies recovered after New Year’s Day avalanche

The bodies of two snowmobile riders were recovered in western Montana on Wednesday after an avalanche trapped them, according to reports.

A third snowmobiler who was with the victims avoided harm and made the call to 911 to alert authorities, Montana FOX affiliate KTMF-TV reported.

The avalanche occurred in the area near Seeley Lake and Lake Dinah, in western Montana.

Personnel from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, worked to clear the area of effects of the avalanche, the station reported. Search dogs assisted in the recovery effort as well.

Authorities were withholding the names of the deceased until their families can be notified, according to the station.