Montana police: Shots fired at patrol car in Missoula

Police in Montana were blocking off parts of downtown Missoula Wednesday after shots were fired at a patrol car in the area, officials say.

The University of Montana Police sent out an alert to students there warning them to “avoid travel in downtown” despite no direct threat to its campus at this time, according to KTMF.

"Missoula Police have blocked a portion of downtown Missoula near the police department and the Mountain Line transfer station after shots were fired at a police car being driven by an officer," the alert read.

No injuries were reported from the incident and details of potential suspects have not yet been released.

A local government spokesperson told KTMF that city hall is on lockdown because of the “active situation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.