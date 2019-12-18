Montana casino gunman ID'd after shooting spree

Authorities in Montana identified the three people killed in a casino shooting early Tuesday along with the suspected gunman, who was killed hours later by U.S. marshals.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office released the names of the three victims: Cheryl Ann Larsen, 53; Wendy Joanne Carlson, 60; and Steve Mitchell Hale, 61, KFBB-TV reported.

The suspect was identified as Ricky Lee Gardipee, 41, who was fatally shot about a mile from the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls. His body was sent to the Montana Crime Labe for an autopsy, Petroleum County Coroner R.J. Brown said in a statement.

Investigators were trying to determine if anyone else was involved in Tuesday's deadly shooting. Authorities have not released a motive for the killings.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. inside the casino, which is located along a main commercial strip.

Responding officers found three dead bodies and a fourth person shot when they arrived at the scene. The injured victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

A search involving local, state and federal authorities got underway soon after the shooting occurred, and Gardipee was shot near a school in a residential neighborhood, officials said.

He was shot around 5:45 a.m. after “engaging law enforcement," Great Falls Police Capt. Jeff Newton said. He did not elaborate.

