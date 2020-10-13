Monmouth University 'super-spreader event' led to 125 COVID cases on New Jersey campus

A super-spreader event over two weeks ago at Monmouth University in New Jersey is now linked to about 125 new cases of the coronavirus, according to a report.

“Since Aug. 24, 2020, we have reported 291 cumulative cases. Of these, 166 are active cases, and another 125 are recently recovered cases. In addition, there are 206 students who – through contact tracing – have been deemed at high-risk for the virus, and are required to quarantine, as a precaution, for a 14-day period. Fortunately, symptoms have been mild, but we continue to closely monitor our students in isolation and quarantine,” university president Patrick Leahy said in a letter Friday.

Tara Peters, associate vice president of university marketing and communications, told Fox News via email: “Our active COVID-19 cases have significantly declined since the increase associated with the off-campus social gathering more than three weeks ago.”

The new cases from the super-spreader event include attendees and others who didn’t attend they had contact with, Peters told ABC News.

"We have had a significant decrease in active cases and the current trend line is moving in a good direction," Peters told ABC News via email Tuesday.

The school has set up a two-week period of remote learning to slow down the contagion – it’s wait and see if virtual learning will continue after the next week.

"I cannot emphasize enough the critical importance of compliance with Monmouth University COVID-19 protocols and state of New Jersey health and safety measures," Leahy wrote Friday. "The future of our fall semester will rest, in large part, on the ability of everyone to follow these necessary protocols."