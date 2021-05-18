Dallas four-year-old boy seen snatched from bed by suspect Darriynn Brown in chilling video

Home surveillance video shows the moment a 4-year-old Texas boy was snatched from his bed over the weekend, hours before he was found brutally stabbed on a street.

The footage from a baby monitoring system, exclusively obtained by the DailyMail.com, shows Darriynn Brown, 18, allegedly breaking into a Dallas home and taking Cash Gernon in the early Saturday morning hours. Gernon has been asleep near his twin brother when he was kidnapped.

Brown – dressed in a hoodie and wearing a backpack -- is seen creeping around and hoovering near the bed where the toddler was asleep before lifting his blanket to grab him. He then carries the boy – who appears to be awoken – out of the room.

It was not clear how he got into the home.

Cash was found about an hour and 45 minutes later with multiple wounds and lying in a pool of blood on a street near the home. A jogger found the body. Authorities said he was stabbed with what they described as an "edged weapon."

The news outlet reported Brown was seen in a second video clip entering the room again around 7 a.m. – two hours after taking Cash – to apparently target his brother. He is seen hovering over the bed but leaves without taking him.

The boy awakens seconds later and appears to look for his brother before walking out of the camera's view.

Monica Sherrod, 39, who lives at the home, identified Brown as the person in the footage.

"We were all asleep when it happened. Cash usually wakes me up but he didn't wake me [that day]," she told the news outlet. "When I got up, I noticed he was gone. I called 911. I didn't even know somebody had taken him."

"I thought he might have gone outside," she added. "That was until I watched my surveillance camera, which showed someone taking him out."

Fox News has reached out to Sherrod but has not heard back.

The woman who found the lifeless boy's body, Antwainese Square, 39, told the DailyMail she initially thought she stumbled upon the body of a dog.

"I turned into the street and thought I saw a dog lying there. We have a lot of loose dogs around here," she said. "I called my mom, because the only thing I could see at first was the hair. I said, 'Mom, it's weird, it's not moving.'"

She then called 911 and was asked by a dispatcher to check for signs of life.

"They asked me to walk right up to the body in case the little boy was still alive. And if he was, for me to try to save his life," she said. "I saw ants crawling all over his bare feet and he had blood over his face. He had no shoes, no socks, no shirt, none of that."

"He was only wearing a pair of bottoms, shorts. I just keep remembering those ants at the bottom of that baby's feet," she added.

Dallas police said that Cash's mom did not know he and his twin brother were in the care of their father's girlfriend and that the mother had been searching for her sons. Police said Cash's twin is now with his mom.

Brown was arrested on April 27 on a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest in a case that’s still pending. According to court documents for that charge, he lives with his parents a half-mile from where the boy’s body was found. Neighbors have said Brown was known to walk in the area.