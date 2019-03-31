Mom who triggered Amber Alert planned to inject daughter, herself with bleach, police say

A mother who triggered an Amber Alert in Washington last week planned to inject her daughter and herself with bleach to rid themselves of parasites, police said.

Brooke Helmandollar, 41, was arrested and charged with criminal mistreatment of her daughter, 10, who she pulled out of school on March 12, the Spokesman-Review reported. Police in Nampa, Idaho, issued an Amber Alert on March 20 for Alissa Helmandollar a day after she was last seen with Helmandollar at a hotel. Authorities at the time said they feared the girl may have been in danger “due to Brooke’s recent threatening behavior.”

Helmandollar took Alissa out of school earlier this month and told a staff member she and her daughter would be staying in a hotel because of a parasite and insect infestation at their house. The staff member, however, also noticed the mother’s car seats were covered with protective plastic.

The 41-year-old later told police she planned to inject bleach in her daughter and herself, court documents stated. Police also found bleach, charcoal and materials to perform enemas, the Spokesman-Review reported.

The mother-daughter duo was located in Cheney, Washington, a short time after the Amber Alert was issued.

The 10-year-old was placed in Child Protective Services custody following Helmandollar’s arrest.

Helmandollar later told police she was suffering from health issues and initially sought medical help but believed her doctors were not listening to her, KREM2 reported. She was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Helmandollar’s husband, John Helmandollar, was also being investigated for child endangerment after he did not appear about his daughter’s disappearance. When he discovered an Amber Alert was issued, he told police, “That’s not going to make me look good,” court documents stated.