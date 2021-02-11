Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas mom tackles man 'caught looking in her teen daughter's window'

The Lake Jackson mom said she got home from a store around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 to find the suspect staring into the window of her 15-year-old daughter.

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dramatic video shows a Texas mom body-slamming a suspected peeping tom accused of looking into her teenage daughter’s bedroom window, according to reports.

"First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further," said mom Phyllis Pena.

"My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them," Pena added.

TEXAS DOG LOST SINCE BEFORE 2017'S HURRICANE HARVEY REUNITED WITH FAMILY

The Lake Jackson mom said she got home from a store around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 to find the suspect staring into the window of her 15-year-old daughter.

He ran away as the mom called police.

Dramatic video shows Texas mom Phyllis Pena body-slamming a suspected peeping tom accused of looking into her teenage daughter’s bedroom window. (Courtesy Lake Jackson PD)

Dramatic video shows Texas mom Phyllis Pena body-slamming a suspected peeping tom accused of looking into her teenage daughter’s bedroom window. (Courtesy Lake Jackson PD)

He started to run toward the mom outside of her house, and then Pena dove out at him and tackled him.

The daughter helped pin down the suspect until cops came to make the arrest.

Zane Hawkins, 19, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Lake Jackson Police said.

"It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody," Sgt. Roy Welch said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

The takedown was videotaped on the police’s dashcam.

"The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’" Pena said.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Your Money