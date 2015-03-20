Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Mom kills 2 daughters, self with nitrogen gas in home where son committed suicide in April

By | Associated Press

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. – Authorities say a mother despondent over her son's suicide has killed her two young daughters and herself using suffocating nitrogen gas in an upstate New York home.

Police got a 911 call to the house in an Albany suburb around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Christopher Lavin says the mom and her daughters, ages 6 and 9, were found in a first-floor bedroom in grave danger after being overcome by the gas.

Lavin says rescuers tried CPR for a half hour before the three were taken to Albany Medical Center, where they died.

He says the mother, 47-year-old Angela Mtambu, was recently released from a mental institution after being overcome with grief when her 23-year-old son asphyxiated himself in the home in April.