Molotov cocktails recovered outside Seattle police union building

The Seattle Police Department tweeted a photo of Molotov cocktails that were recovered Monday outside the city police union building.

The photo showed at least three Corona beer bottles filled with a liquid and a bandana. KIRO 7 reported that several protesters were arrested outside the Seattle Police Officers Guild building.

The report said that when police started to make arrests, protesters launched explosives and rocks in their direction.

SEATTLE RIOTERS ALLEGEDLY SEAL POLICE PRECINCT DOORS USING QUICK-DRY CONCRETE, START FIRE NEARBY

Late last month, authorities in the city announced that they were looking for two individuals they said threw Molotov cocktails at the Seattle Police Officers Guild and were caught on video.

SPOG President Mike Solan called on a local city council member to condemn the violence against police officers.

“Criminal actors conducting acts of domestic terrorism are bent on killing police officers and destroying private and public property. Enough is enough,” he said. “Seattle deserves public safety.”

