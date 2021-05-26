Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera testifies armed, masked men forced him to approach her

The man on trial for the 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbetts testified in an Iowa courtroom on Wednesday that two armed men wearing masks forced him to drive up the college student the night she went missing.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera answered questions through a translator from his defense attorney Jennifer Frese in Scott County District Court in Davenport, Iowa, about what happened the night of July 18, 2018, when the 20-year-old University of Iowa student went missing. Her body was found in a cornfield on Aug. 21, 2018.

DEFENSE PAINTS MOLLIE TIBBETTS MURDER SUSPECT AS HARD-WORKING IMMIGRANT

Rivera testified that two masked men appeared in his home wielding a gun and a knife and ordered him into his car. He said he followed their directions to drive and then stop near a jogger, whom he now recognizes was Tibbetts.

Rivera, who the defense has painted as a hard-working, family-centered immigrant from Mexico who was pressured into making a false confession, also testified that he paid a coyote to cross over a river between Mexico and Texas to enter the U.S.

Rivera is facing one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Tibbetts.

If convicted, Rivera faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

