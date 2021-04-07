Wrestling star donates to family of murdered Uber Eats driver: 'He was on the frontlines just doing his job'

Professional wrestling star Chris Jericho has donated $2,500 to the family of a Pakistani immigrant killed in an armed carjacking in Washington, D.C.

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to explain why he wanted to help the family of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, an Uber Eats delivery driver who died from injuries sustained when two teenage girls Tased him while attempting to steal his car.

FRIEND OF MURDERED DC UBER EATS DRIVER SAYS CRIME NOT GETTING ENOUGH ATTENTION

"I just heard about it on the news and it really, really resonated with me because he said it's such an awful story in a year with so many awful stories," Jericho told co-host Steve Doocy. "This one just stood out because this had nothing to do with a virus or any type of reaction to it. Just kind of this wanton story of violence."

Anwar's GoFundMe page has raised more than $1 million in donations with the help of Jericho.

"$2,500 doesn't change the world, but I wanted to try and do my part to, I guess, give myself some kind of closure on this just terrible story," Jericho said.

"It's been such a gloomy, doomy year for so many reasons that I really just wanted to try and shed some sort of light maybe onto it, or at least some sort of awareness so that other people like me could see this and want to help this family."

According to his GoFundMe page, Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant "who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family." The page describes him as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was on the frontlines just doing his job, you know, trying to achieve and live the American dream," Jericho said. "And it's just a fate that should not have happened to anybody."

The suspects – who officials haven’t publicly named because of their ages – were charged with murder and armed carjacking. However, both teens, aged 13 and 15, are expected to enter a plea deal when they return to court later this month.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.