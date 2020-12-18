Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota bar sued by state over indoor dining refuses to close

An executive order prohibiting indoor dining was extended Wednesday through Jan. 10.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Minnesota restaurant is being sued by the state for flouting coronavirus restrictions and refusing to halt in-person dining operations. 

State Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a motion for a temporary restraining order against the Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville on Thursday to force it to close. Under Gov. Tim Walz's initial executive order issued in November, restaurants and bars were forced to close indoor service through Friday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the mandate was extended through Jan. 10. 

"Immediate and irreparable injury will result if the State is required to wait until Alibi Drinkery can be fully heard in opposition to the State’s request for temporary injunctive relief," Ellison said in a Thursday statement.

Lisa Zarza, co-owner of the establishment, did not respond to messages from Fox News or calls to the restaurant. 

In court documents, Ellison cited Zarza's statements to local media outlets that she intended to stay open despite the protocols and photos of the restaurant showing crowds not wearing masks inside. He said she was asked in a media interview what she would do if state officials asked her to close. 

In response, Zarza said" You know what? We'll see them in court," according to the documents. 

"I put a big fat bullseye on our back for a reason because I know they’re going to come after every single business anyways and I wanted to make sure I had thousands of supporters here showing us that they support us," she told the NBC TV station in Minneapolis, KARE. 

On Thursday, the establishment's Facebook page posted: "OPEN TODAY. COME IN FOR FOOD AND DRINKS!"

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking a court to force a restaurant to close after its owners continue to defy prohibitions on indoor service.

The lawsuit comes after a Wednesday announcement by the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division that it intends to suspend the liquor license for the Alibi Drinkery and the Neighbors on the Rum restaurant in Princeton for 60 days, pending a hearing. 

The Princeton restaurant has voluntarily closed and is complying with the executive order after being sued by the state Thursday, Ellison said.  

"I’m glad to see that more and more restaurants are accepting their responsibility to keep Minnesotans safe and complying with the executive order," he said. "We will continue to hold accountable those that insist on violating the order and endangering the lives of their customers, employees, and communities."

