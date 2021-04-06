Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



MLB shifts All-Star Game to Denver after Georgia voting-law change

The Colorado Rockies will host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game after the decision to move the event from Atlanta over Georgia’s restrictive voting law, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and Altitude TV reported the game was going to be moved to Coors Field in Denver on July 13. Neither the Rockies nor MLB immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.



The Denver decision came three days after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the game would be leaving Georgia in response to mounting pressure over the Peach State's Republican-backed election reform legislation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Florida Gov. DeSantis blasts '60 Minutes' for 'deceptively edited' coronavirus report

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that CBS's long-running newsmagazine "60 Minutes" discredited itself by pushing a "political narrative" about his handling of the coronavirus vaccine rollout that ran counter to reality.

DeSantis said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the "60Minutes" segment was "deceptively edited" to portray his state's vaccination plan for older adults to be nothing more than paying back the Publix supermarket chain for being a corporate political donor.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer also slammed "60 Minutes," calling the report "absolutely false and offensive."

DeSantis said his deal with Publix had nothing to do with a six-figure political donation, and that several Florida Democrats came out in his defense and confirmed his account of the agreement. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Democrats silent after Border Patrol nabs suspected terrorists at border

Democrats who downplayed the possibility of individuals on the FBI's Terrorism Watch List coming across the border illegally have been silent about Border Patrol agents capturing suspected terrorists at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that Border Patrol agents had apprehended a Yemeni man at the southern border whose name was on the FBI's Terrorism Watch List. It was the second Border Patrol arrest of a Yemini national with their name on the Terrorism Watch List in two months.

But neither U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., nor U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, would respond to Fox News about whether they regretted having downplayed the potential threat of terror suspects entering the U.S. via the southern border.

Both Democrats had taken shots at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who warned last month that individuals on the watch list from Middle Eastern countries were taking advantage of the border crisis to enter the U.S.

"When you go out to Monument 3 and you talk to those agents, it’s not just people from Mexico or Honduras or El Salvador, they are now finding people from Yemen, Iran, Turkey," McCarthy said. "People on the terrorist watch list they are catching and they are rushing it all at once." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Greg Gutfeld, host of the new Fox late-night talk show, "Gutfeld!," took aim at the myriad corporations involved in the controversy surrounding Georgia’s new election on the show’s initial broadcast Monday night.



"Look what’s happening to Delta," he said. "They’re more scared of tweets than of birds flying into their engines. … Clearly these cowards got spooked by activists manipulating the media.

"Because how is voter ID immoral? And remember the All-Star voting process allows fans to vote five times over a 24-hour period. That’s ballot-stuffing – or in Chicago, Election Day."

