Miya Marcano case: Body found in Florida confirmed as college student's; family's lawyer lashes out

A body found last weekend in Florida was confirmed to be that of Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old college student who had been missing for a week, the chief medical examiner in Orange County confirmed Tuesday, according to reports.

A lawyer for Marcano's family lashed out Tuesday, saying the family was considering a lawsuit against the owners of an apartment complex where the woman lived.

The student's remains were found Saturday in a wooded area outside the Tymber Skan Condominiums, authorities said.

The prime suspect in her death was a maintenance worker in the building who later committed suicide, they said.

Marcano's cause of death has not been revealed, FOX 35 of Orlando reported.

Armando Caballero, the maintenance worker, improperly used a master key to enter her apartment the same day she went missing, authorities said last weekend, adding that she had repeatedly "rebuffed" his romantic advances at different times.

Detectives spoke to Caballero after Marcano was reported missing but had no evidence to detain him at that time.

They obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning that he had entered her apartment before she disappeared. His body was then found inside a garage, dead from an apparent suicide.

‘Life was taken away’

"The fact it took that long to get a positive identification gives you an idea of what this young lady had to go through," Marcano’s family attorney Daryl Washington said Tuesday, according to FOX 35. "This was a vibrant young lady who is living her life and her life was taken away from her as a result of the negligence of this apartment complex."

Washington said the family may take legal action against her apartment complex.

"We do understand that the suspect had bruises on his hands and cuts on his face," he said, FOX 35 reported. "Those were just a number of things that I think gave them enough credible information to detain this guy."

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had searched three counties looking for her body before she was found.

