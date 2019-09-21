Missouri woman gets 20 years for role in police officer's death

A Missouri woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for her role in the murder of a Clinton police officer in March 2018.

Tammy Widger, 38, was convicted of second-degree murder for the killing of Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, when he and two other officers were dispatched to the wrong house for a domestic disturbance 911 call on March 6, 2018.

She pleaded guilty in August.

Widger initially told officers everything was OK and no one had called 911, but officers went inside the home to check, the Springfield News-Ledger reported.

When they entered ex-convict James Waters opened fire, killing Morton and wounding the other two officers. Waters was killed in gunfire with police.

Prosecutors said Widger’s drug possession helped lead to Morton’s death.

