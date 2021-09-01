Expand / Collapse search
Missouri woman escapes jail by pretending to be other inmate, report says

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A manhunt is underway in Missouri for a local resident who escaped from the county jail by identifying as a fellow inmate, according to a local report. 

Ellen Renay Goble, 24, allegedly pretended to be another detainee and slipped out of the Randolph County jail on Saturday morning in Columbus, Missouri, local KMIZ-TV reported. 

MISSOURI MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR BOYFRIEND ACCUSED OF KILLING TEACHER, DAUGHTER, 11

A spokesperson for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for information and comment. 

MISSOURI MAN DROWNS IN LAKE MICHIGAN AFTER SAVINGS 2 BOYS

According to the report, jail personnel were notified by other inmates of Goble’s scheme before confirming that she had incorrectly been released.

Investigators are still searching for the woman, who had reportedly been detained on five unspecified charges at the time of her escape.

Goble has brown hair, brown eyes, is roughly 5-foot, 3-inches tall and between 110 to 120 pounds, the report says. Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department at 660-263-0346.

