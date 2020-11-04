Missouri voter's life saved after collapsing on line to vote at a polling station

A Missouri voter’s life was saved by others on Election Day after he collapsed while on line at a polling station.

An off-duty Lake Saint Louis police officer, his wife who is a nurse, and an assistant vice principal helped the sickened voter.

Polls were about to open at 6 a.m. in Lake Saint Louis Tuesday at Liberty High School in the Wentzville School District.

“According to Lake Saint Louis resident Kenny Nowling, he was speaking with a man in line when he suddenly collapsed,” the school district said.

That’s when the officer and his wife quickly jumped in and performed CPR on Nowling while someone went to find a defibrillator.

They found Liberty Assistant Principal Matt Kiesel, who was checking to ensure election officials had everything they needed before the doors opened.

Kiesel ran out with the defibrillator and helped shock Nowlilng with it and he slowly regained a pulse as paramedics arrived, the school district said.

“Thank you to the Lake Saint Louis police officer, his nurse and angel of a wife and Dr. Kiesel for acting so calmly and methodically and saving this man's life!” Nowling said on social media. “You all are real life SUPER HEROS! What a perfect time for all of us to remember that, regardless of our political affiliations, we are all human beings living in the greatest country in the world.”