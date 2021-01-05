Missouri troopers shoot man who 'wanted to do some harm' outside highway patrol building: police

Missouri State troopers shot and injured a man Monday night outside a Missouri State Highway Patrol building southeast of Kansas City.

Authorities said that the man was seen at around 9:40 p.m. CT getting out of his car and holding an assault-style rifle at the Troop A headquarters parking lot in Lee's Summit, according to a news release.

3 FLORIDA MEN IN CUSTODY AFTER ATTACKING, RUNNING OVER FWC OFFICER WITH ATV, SHERIFF SAYS

A trooper who was outside the facility reportedly gave the suspect "several commands" and radioed Troop A personnel. Two other troopers exited the building and engaged the man in gunfire, the release states.

It is not clear if the man ever fired his weapon, according to KTVI FOX 2 News.

The suspect was in stable condition on Tuesday and no troopers were hurt in the incident.

State Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe told reporters that while the man's motives remain under investigation, they believe he "wanted to do some harm."

"There was nothing that the troopers could have done differently," he said.

The officers had not much, if any, interaction with the man before Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Lowe noted that the shooting "could have been a lot worse" if their troopers had not responded.

"It was fortuitous that the trooper was outside and that the other troopers were inside," he said. "We had civilian dispatchers and others inside the building that were protected. I'm just thankful they were there."

The Lee's Summit Police Department bomb squad investigated the man's vehicle as a precaution.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The patrol's Division of Drug & Crime Control is continuing to look into the event, KSHB reported Tuesday.