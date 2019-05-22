Missouri volleyball courts close after knives found in the sand

Volleyball courts at a Missouri park have closed after someone reportedly cut their foot stepping on a knife that was hidden underneath the sand.

A teenager was playing on a court near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Monday when officials say she stepped on the knife. Investigators said at least two knives, described as "flimsy kitchen paring knives," were eventually found buried underneath the sand.

Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday that two teenage girls gave a responding officer "two very small poorly made kitchen knives that they said were buried under the sand."

The incident is "incredibly sick," according to Julia Jones, director for the city's parks and recreation department. Jones told the Missourian she believes it's the first such incident, and advised people who see anything suspicious to tell authorities.

While it's unclear whether the knives were intentionally placed underneath the sand, Jones said city parks staff will be checking the volleyball courts with metal detectors and rakes. Staff will also check the courts before night games begin.

The courts are set to be closed until next week.