Missouri police officer shot, suspect in custody after 'Blue Alert'

A Missouri police officer was shot Thursday during a traffic stop but was expected to recover, authorities said.

The St. Peters Police Department said one of its officers was shot around 5:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive in the St. Louis suburb.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Authorities did not disclose what led to the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert for a Blue Chevy Trailblazer connected to the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Calls to the police department and Highway Patrol from Fox News were not immediately returned.