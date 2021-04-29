Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Missouri police officer shot, suspect in custody after 'Blue Alert'

The officer is expected to recover

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
'It is significant' Brown shooting video is released right away: Ted WilliamsVideo

'It is significant' Brown shooting video is released right away: Ted Williams

A judge could rule to order the release of body camera footage in the Andrew Brown Jr. case; Fox News contributor Ted Williams provides insight on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

A Missouri police officer was shot Thursday during a traffic stop but was expected to recover, authorities said. 

The St. Peters Police Department said one of its officers was shot around 5:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive in the St. Louis suburb.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Authorities did not disclose what led to the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert for a Blue Chevy Trailblazer connected to the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Calls to the police department and Highway Patrol from Fox News were not immediately returned. 

Your Money