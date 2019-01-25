Flipped-over American flag set right after sharp-eyed Missouri cop, an Air Force vet, gets firefighters' help

A Missouri police officer and Air Force veteran enlisted the help of the local fire department to fix an American flag that was accidentally hanging upside-down in Missouri on Saturday outside a local business.

Independence police Officer David Wehlermann was on patrol when he saw the flag's top attachment to the flagpole had broken off, "causing the whole flag to hang from the bottom improperly," police said in a Facebook post..

After he finished responding to a call, he contacted the business, but the managers said they would be unable to fix the flag until Monday, according to police. That's when the Air Force veteran took matters into his own hands, telling Fox News that couldn't "let it stay like that."

“They said they got a lot of angry calls from passersby about the flag upside down, so I called dispatch and requested that a ladder truck come out, and the great crew of Ladder 2 came out and fixed the flag,” Wehlermann said. "I love this country. I fought for it. It's the greatest nation in the Earth. It’s a symbol of freedom for the world, and I want it to be rightly displayed.”

Wehlermann comes from a family of veterans. He said his grandfather fought in World War I, while his father fought in World War II. His older brother is a Vietnam veteran, while his son is an Iraq War veteran.