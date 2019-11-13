Missouri police make grim discovery in a freezer

Police canvassing a Missouri neighborhood on Wednesday made the ultimate "chilling" discovery: a freezer packed with a dead man's remains.

Investigators from the Joplin Police Department were looking into an arson and burglary that took place on Nov. 5 when they received a tip that a deceased person was in a residence just a few doors away, a spokesman for the department told Fox News.

Police executed a search warrant for the residence and found an adult male in the freezer.

An autopsy is being scheduled and his identification is being withheld as authorities contact the next of kin, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about either the arson or the dead body to contact authorities.