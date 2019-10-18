Missouri man missing a week found alive in crashed car at bottom of ravine

A person on a dirt bike came across a damaged vehicle at the bottom of a ravine in Missouri and found a critically injured man inside who had been reported missing six days earlier.

Ryan Linneman, 37, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 10.

Linneman was found by the dirt biker Wednesday after apparently running off the road on I-470 in Kansas City and hitting a sign, according to reports.

Initially, the dirt biker thought the car was abandoned and that Linneman was dead, KCPD Sgt. Bill Mahoney said, according to Fox 4 Kansas City

BODY FOUND ENCASED IN CONCRETE IN NEVADA DESERT BELIEVED TO BE MISSING WOMAN: REPORTS

"We think he was injured by the crash, and he couldn't get out of the car, couldn't really help himself," Mahoney said. "Had that dirt biker not come upon him, I don`t see how anyone would have found him."

MISSING UTAH WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN CAR, FAMILY SAYS

It's unclear how long Linneman was there.

During the search, police tried pinging his cellphone.

“In this case the cellphone was pinging as off or dead,” Lee’s Summitt Police Sgt. Chris Dupree told the station.

Dupree said police also looked for Linneman through his debit and credit cards but there wasn't any activity.

Linneman remained unconscious Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Star reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A relative asked for continued prayers, saying, “We are blessed to be able to say that he is alive,” according to the paper.