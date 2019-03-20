Missouri men allegedly tried stealing Al Capone statue

Two Missouri men were arrested after they allegedly tried to steal a statue of Al Capone outside a bar in Arkansas during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Mason Potter Jr., 24, and Andrew Vaughn, 25, were arrested Saturday outside the Ohio Club in Hot Springs, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Bar owner Mike Pettey told the news outlet that just after midnight, someone told him, "I just saw Al [Capone] going down the sidewalk."

No, the infamous Chicago mob boss wasn't back from the criminal afterlife. What the patron saw was a life-size statue of the late gangster that Pettey purchased when he took over the bar nearly a decade ago. The bar, according to its website, has been around since 1905 and was a hot spot for mobsters including Capone and Bugsy Siegel, a major figure in the development of the famed Las Vegas Strip..

The town of Hot Springs, which is roughly 45 miles southwest of Little Rock, was once a popular destination for gangsters.

Pettey said after he heard about the attempted heist, he was able to catch up with the two men and recover Capone.

The statue suffered $1,000 worth of damage, but Pettey said "he's expected to make a full recovery."

Potter and Vaughn were reportedly charged with public intoxication and criminal mischief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.