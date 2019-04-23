Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Missouri man with 'body count' tattoo charged in deadly shooting

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A Missouri man facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly shooting last month allegedly claimed to have kept a mark to memorialize his murders that anyone could see --  a "body count" tattoo on his face.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release that Jonathan S. Lowrey, 25, was charged Monday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with shooting death of Joseph Corum on March 28 in Kansas City.

A witness reported she was inside the home when she heard Corum yelling outside before hearing a "loud vehicle" and gunshot. She heard another gunshot before the vehicle drove away, officials said.

Another witness reported to police she saw Corum arguing with Lowrey in front of the home before the 25-year-old allegedly went to his vehicle, took out a long gun and shot the victim three times before leaving.

Jonathan S. Lowrey, has a tattoo of 6 tally marks near his right eye, which a witness said the 25-year-old stated was a "body count."

Surveillance video provided by another witness showed Lowrey sitting in a van outside the home, with a witness reporting he had a tattoo of 5 "tally marks" near his right eye which he stated was a "body count," according to court documents.

Lowrey was arrested by police on Thursday for questioning before he was charged with the Kansas City shooting. A detective noted in his report that Lowrey was observed to have 6 "tally marks" tattooed under his right eye.

DNA taken from a shell casing recovered at the crime scene in Kansas City was matched to Lowrey, according to police.

Officials have not said if the 25-year-old is suspected in additional killings. Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.

