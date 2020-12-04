Missouri man charged in 'violent killing' of pregnant woman who disappeared on Thanksgiving

Missouri prosecutors have announced the arrest of a man in what they said was the "violent, violent killing" of a pregnant young woman who disappeared on Thanksgiving.

Amethyst Killian, 22, of St. Peters, Mo., was five months pregnant when she was brutally stabbed more than 20 times in the head, neck and abdomen, authorities said Thursday.

Damion Delgado, 27, of O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested on murder charges in the deaths of Killian and her unborn baby, according to St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.

They were strangers, Lohmar said.

“They had made a connection through an online website, exchanged numbers, and communicated throughout the evening. They agreed to meet up and their intention was to have consenual sex,” Lohmar said of Killian and Delgado.

Family members reported Killian missing around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They told police they last saw her waking to a gas station around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police found the body stashed in brush near her home on Black Friday, Fox 2 St. Louis reported. They were called there after members of Kiillian's found her purse and clothing.

Lohmar told a news conference the investigation determined that blood recovered at the scene on a knife, the sidewalk, and a fence belonged to Delgado.

The investigation also revealed that the last person Killian exchanged texts with was the suspect, he said.

"Unfortunately, the victim and the defendant in this case were engaged in a potentially dangerous situation and ultimately she lost her life," Lohmar said.

Killian’s mother, Stacy Stelzer, told Fox 2 said she was grateful detectives had solved the case but said she still had many unanswered questions.

"I still don't know how someone can do this to anybody," she said.

Killian was the mother of a 6-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

Police records say Delgado attempted suicide at his home on Monday and was taken to a hospital, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday.

The paper reported that Killian's boyfriend told police that Killian sometimes engaged in prostitution by advertising online.