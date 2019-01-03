Missouri man drowns in inches of water after slipping while clearing beaver dam: report

A Missouri man died on New Year’s Day after he slipped while clearing a beaver dam and drowned in less than a foot of water, a report said.

Caleb James Bruno was helping a friend clear the dam dam at a pond near Bismark when he slipped and drowned on Tuesday, FOX2 reported. Bruno was found in eight inches of water.

“It’s mysterious; like, it’s crazy,” Bruno’s neighbor Mackenzie Hanff said. “I feel so sad. I will miss him. He was like a big brother almost.”

Officials did not find signs of injuries or trauma on Bruno’s body, although the coroner believes the 29-year-old may have suffered a medical incident prior to the fall. The cause of death will be determined following medical test results.

Friends described Bruno as a sweet and loving person who loved outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting. He lived near Belgrade, about 14 miles away from the fatal incident.

“He was so sweet, he was so loving, he was so kind, he would do anything for anybody,” Hanff said.