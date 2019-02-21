Missouri man charged with infecting woman with HIV, then offering to pay for her silence

A Missouri man was charged Wednesday for allegedly infecting an unsuspecting woman with HIV and then offering to pay her for her silence once police became involved.

Marcus Price, 36, is facing two felony charges and the possibility of life in prison after authorities say he had unprotected sex with a woman in March 2018 and failed to tell her he was HIV positive, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

The woman, who has not been identified, only found out she was HIV positive when she was hospitalized later that same month.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by The News-Leader, Price tested positive since at least 2010 in Illinois. The woman had been tested a few months before her encounter with Price and did not have and sexually transmitted infections at the time.

In addition to being charged with recklessly infecting another person with HIV - a Class A felony which could carry a life sentence - Price is also charged with witness tampering.

Price allegedly offered to pay the woman with money he was supposed to get from another legal settlement if she promised not to cooperate with investigators, KHOU reported.

The bases of that legal settlement was not disclosed.

Price is being held on a $50,000 bond in Greene County Jail.