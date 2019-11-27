Expand / Collapse search
Missouri man charged after wife found dead in freezer

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Missouri man has been charged in the death of his wife and storing her body in a locked freezer for possibly up to four years.

Larry Dinwiddie, 57, is charged with second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and armed criminal action, OzarksFirst.com reported.

Larry Dinwiddie, 57, is charged in the death of his wife, Cynthia Dinwiddie, 56, after her body was found this week in a locked storage unit. (Webster County Sheriff's Office)

Cynthia Dinwiddie, 56, was found by Monday evening and had likely been in a locked freezer since 2015, Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole said. He said management at a storage facility discovered the body being stored with food items.

"Lo and behold, they did not expect that," he said, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

When authorities could not locate Larry Dinwiddie, they concocted a ruse to get him to the storage unit.

"We told him the freezer quit working and he needed to hurry up and get back here," Cole said.

Dinwiddie was arrested and allegedly confessed to killing his wife. He said she had been abusive toward him during their marriage.

He told investigators his wife died from blunt force trauma, strangulation and possibly blood loss.