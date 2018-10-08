Missouri man accused of murdering three in series of shootings arrested after manhunt, police say

A suspect in a series of shootings that left three people dead and two wounded in Missouri was arrested Sunday night, officials said.

Issac Fisher, 35, was taken into custody after a manhunt, Kansas City police said. He had been the subject of a manhunt in Kansas City throughout the day, the Kansas City Star reported.

Charges against Fisher weren’t immediately announced.

Police believe Fisher was responsible for a string of shootings that left five victims in its wake, including three fatally shot. The victims were shot during a time span of slightly more than an hour in three different locations, police said.

Angenette Hollins, 34, was found dead at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in a Kansas City home. Soon after, a man was found dead in a Raytown home. The third person was found dead on a porch of a Kansas City home. Two others were wounded in the series of shootings, including a 4-year-old.

“This individual is dangerous, he’s at large and he already has murdered three,” Kansas City police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colon said when the manhunt was ongoing. “We need this to end as quick as possible.”

Hollins was the only victim identified.

Fisher had been dealing with the loss of a newborn child several years ago, a family member told the Kansas City Star. Fisher had been in and out of jail since then and had trouble finding a job because he was a convicted felon.

Fisher has previous convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault, resisting arrest, and marijuana possession, according to the newspaper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.