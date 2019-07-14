Expand / Collapse search
Transportation
Published

Missouri girl, 7, drowns, mother seriously hurt after car plunges into pond, investigators say

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
A 7-year-old girl drowned and her mother suffered serious injuries after the car she was driving ended up submerged in a Missouri pond on Saturday, investigators said.

30-year-old Reem Alkhirafi was driving in Warren County, about an hour from St. Louis County, when dust in the road “obstructed” her vision, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The dust had been kicked up by the vehicle in front of hers, Fox 2 reported, citing the Metro West Fire Protection District.

In the crash report obtained by Fox News, investigators said Alkhirafi then drove off the road and landed in a pond. Her three children were inside the car at the time as well.

First responders were called to a Missouri pond where a 7-year-old drowned and her mother suffered serious injuries after the car she was driving ended up in the water on Saturday, investigators said. 

First responders were called to a Missouri pond where a 7-year-old drowned and her mother suffered serious injuries after the car she was driving ended up in the water on Saturday, investigators said.  (Marthasville Fire Department)

She reportedly didn't see a curve in the road before driving into the private pond.

Alkhirafi got out of the car and, along with bystanders, was trying to save her children before first responders arrived, the television station reported.

Investigators said dust obstructed the driver's vision before she drove the car into the pond.

Investigators said dust obstructed the driver's vision before she drove the car into the pond. (Marthasville Fire Department)

The crash report said Alkhirafi suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Her 7-year-old daughter, Safa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

First responders eventually arrived at the scene, where the mother already was trying to save her children.

First responders eventually arrived at the scene, where the mother already was trying to save her children. (Marthasville Fire Department)

Alkhirafi is from Chesterfield, Mo., a western suburb of St. Louis.

Her updated condition was not immediately available but Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Dallas Thompson told Fox News she's expected to survive.

Her other two children were not hurt, Thompson told Fox News.

