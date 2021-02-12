Expand / Collapse search
Missouri funeral home van carrying body stolen from store parking lot

Police believe a man and a woman stole the van

By Elizabeth Elizalde | New York Post
A funeral home van with a body inside was stolen in Missouri Thursday morning when the driver went into a convenience store and left it running, authorities said.

The vehicle was taken from the parking lot of a QuikTrip around 10 a.m. in St. Louis County, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The driver left the white 2012 Nissan NV1500 van running, and then the suspects hopped in and drove away, cops said.

The body of a woman was inside the vehicle during the theft, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Cops released surveillance photos of two suspects — a man and a woman — who they believe stole the van.

Police say "William C Harris Funeral" was displayed on the side of the van and it had a green wreaths with a "H" inside of them on the back.

