Missouri funeral home van carrying body stolen from store parking lot

A funeral home van with a body inside was stolen in Missouri Thursday morning when the driver went into a convenience store and left it running, authorities said.

The vehicle was taken from the parking lot of a QuikTrip around 10 a.m. in St. Louis County, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The driver left the white 2012 Nissan NV1500 van running, and then the suspects hopped in and drove away, cops said.

ARIZONA POLICE OFFICER SUSPENDED AFTER K9 PARTNER DIES IN HOT CAR

The body of a woman was inside the vehicle during the theft, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Cops released surveillance photos of two suspects — a man and a woman — who they believe stole the van.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say "William C Harris Funeral" was displayed on the side of the van and it had a green wreaths with a "H" inside of them on the back.