Former police chief who rescued baby pleads guilty to assaulting man who allegedly tried to kill her

A former Missouri police chief pleaded guilty to assaulting a handcuffed man who was being held by authorities for allegedly trying to drown his six-month-old daughter in a pond.

"He believes that the plea terms are fair, and hopes they will be given consideration by the Court," Robin Fowler, former Greenwood police chief Greg Hallgrimson’s defense attorney, said of the plea. Fowler added that it will allow Hallgrimson to "move forward with his life."

Hallgrimson pleaded guilty Wednesday after he was indicted in 2019 of violating the civil rights of Jonathon Zicarelli.

The incident unfolded in December 2018 outside of Kansas City when Zicarelli walked into the Greenwood police station and said he drowned his daughter in a pond. Hallgrimson and another officer responded to the pond and found the young girl floating face up and unconscious with her lungs filled with water, police said.

Hallgrimson and the officer worked to revive the girl and warm her until paramedics took her to the hospital. She was treated for severe hypothermia and lived.

Upon returning to the police precinct, prosecutors said the former police chief threw a handcuffed Zicarelli to the ground, punched him and said, "You deserve to die."

He was put on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting Zicarelli and resigned from the force in 2019.

Zicarelli is currently in a county jail on pending felony charges of domestic assault and child abuse, according to the Kansas City Star.