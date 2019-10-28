Missouri fentanyl dealer left client dying of overdose in casino before ODing in another: prosecutors

A Missouri fentanyl dealer was found overdosing in the bathroom of a casino right after leaving a client, who was fatally overdosing in another casino, prosecutors said Monday.

The allegations were read in a court hearing Monday for Gerald E. Cardwell, 48, who was arrested last week on charges of distributing drugs with death resulting, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

According to charging documents, surveillance video shows Cardwell driving his client’s car and leading him to a hotel room at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights.

Police said Cardwell told a maid not to disturb his friend before he checked out and went to the Ameristar Casino, about five miles away. Since Cardwell had checked out, the maid tried to wake the man, but couldn’t and called security.

Maryland Heights Police Det. Kendra House wrote in an affidavit that the man had been dead for hours of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication.

Cardwell later overdosed in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino, where he was found with capsules of the drug at this feet, House said.

METH DRIVING OVERDOSE DEATHS IN WEST, FENTANYL STILL NATION’S TOP KILLER

Cardwell’s lawyer, Rachell Kornblatt, said her client is battling substance abuse and has a litany of mental and physical health problems.

Charging documents cited by the Post-Dispatch also show Cardwell has prior felony drug convictions, for which he has assigned probation, drug testing and drug treatment.

Fox News made multiple attempts to reach Hollywood and Ameristar Casinos for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler said Cardwell’s case would likely go before a grand jury by Wednesday.