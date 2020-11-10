Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

Missouri deputy surprises son after Afghanistan deployment in emotional reunion

Deputy Sheriff Clint Thomas surprised his son in a traffic stop

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
America Together: Uplifting images of Americans pulling together during coronavirus pandemicVideo

America Together: Uplifting images of Americans pulling together during coronavirus pandemic

Every day and in every community, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best in Americans. Take a look at some inspiring images of Americans pulling together in a time of crisis.

A deputy sheriff in Missouri had an emotional reunion with his son on Monday after returning from a deployment in Afghanistan

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Deputy Sheriff Clint Thomas was able to surprise his son after his four-month deployment with the U.S. Air Force in Bagram, Afghanistan.

"Welcome home, Clint!" the sheriff's office wrote

PEYTON MANNING SURPRISES US AIR FORCE VETERAN WITH HEARTWARMING VIDEO

A video posted by the office on Monday shows Thomas surprising his son after deputies pulled over the vehicle the boy was riding in. 

Morgan County Deputy Sheriff Clint Thomas surprised his son after pulling over the car he was in on Monday.

Morgan County Deputy Sheriff Clint Thomas surprised his son after pulling over the car he was in on Monday. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

"What's up, bud?" Thomas can be heard saying in the video. 

The footage shows the child climbing out of the car's window and into his dad's arms.

QUICK-ACTING GEORGIA TRAFFIC COP SAVES CHOKING TEEN

The two then are held in a long embrace, as cheers of "welcome home" can be heard in the background. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed