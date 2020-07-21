Missouri AG, governor criticize St. Louis prosecutor for charging couple

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Missouri AG: Felony charges against armed Missouri homeowners who wielded weapons 'a political prosecution'



In an interview on "Fox News @ Night" with host Shannon Bream, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he is seeking to have felony charges against armed St. Louis homeowners dismissed, calling it "a political prosecution" brought by the city’s top prosecutor.

Schmitt told Bream the right to self-defense is "deeply rooted" in the constitution and said the state has an expansive "castle doctrine," which "gives broad authority to individuals to protect their lives, the lives of their family members, their homes, and their property."



"At a time when there's calls to defund the police, at a time with skyrocketing violent crime rates -- including here in Missouri and in St. Louis -- we've got a prosecutor now targeting individuals for exercising their fundamental rights under the second amendment," Schmitt said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE



Other related developments:

- Mark McCloskey, St. Louis man charged after pointing gun at crowd outside home, slams prosecutor

- Missouri Gov. Parson to pardon McCloskeys 'without a doubt,' saying prosecutor's actions 'defy common sense'

Kanye West posts bizarre Twitter rant, claims ‘Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up’



Rapper Kanye West, who has been toying with an Independent presidential campaign, took to Twitter Monday night in a disjointed rant that seemed to support earlier reports his Sunday campaign rally caused a strain between him and his wife, Kim Kardashian.



West’s tweets, which appeared aimed at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his marriage to Kim Kardashian, eerily described his feeling he could end up getting “locked up like Mandela,” an apparent reference to Nelson Mandela.

The tweets appeared one day after he held his first campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., where he criticized Harriet Tubman and became emotional when he spoke about his mother and abortion.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?” he said while crying. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Other related developments:

- Kanye West submits signatures to appear on presidential election ballot in Illinois

- Kanye West gets emotional on pro-life cause at freewheeling event: 'No more Plan B. Plan A'

- Professor predicts Kanye West could tap into 'protest vote' if he follows through with White House bid

- Kanye West tweets picture of his face on Mount Rushmore amid 2020 presidential bid



Michael Cohen sues AG Barr, claims he was sent back to prison to prevent Trump tell-all



The ACLU and lawyers for President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen teamed up Monday announcing a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General William Barr and others for allegedly violating Cohen’s First Amendment rights when he was remanded earlier this month.

“He is being held in retaliation for his protected speech, including drafting a book manuscript that is critical of the President—and recently making public his intention to publish that book soon, shortly before the upcoming election,” the petition read.



Cohen was ordered into custody earlier this month after reports said he “failed to agree to the terms of Federal Location Monitoring” in Manhattan. The New York Post obtained photos of Cohen at a New York City restaurant. A source told the paper, “That dinner caught the eye of those at [the Bureau of Prisons] who feel he was released on furlough only due to the coronavirus situation but is acting like he’s a free man and not out under supervision."



Cohen’s lawyers refuted the claim and said Cohen took issue with a condition of his home confinement that forbid him from speaking with the media and publishing a tell-all book he began working on in federal prison. The rules also prohibited him from “posting on social media,” the records show. CLICK HERE FOR MORE



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity called out former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden who “barely mentioned” the crime and murder in far-left led cities like Chicago. He stressed with Obama, Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s 125 years of “Swamp failure” they’ve done “nothing to quell inner-city crime.”



