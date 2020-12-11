Missouri, 5 other states ask to join Texas in Supreme Court election fight against swing states

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Missouri, 5 other states ask to join Texas in Supreme Court fight against swing states

President Trump’s election challenge remains a long shot, legal experts say, but five additional states announced Thursday that they not only support a Texas lawsuit to overturn key Joe Biden battleground victories and hand them to President Trump, but they want to become parties to the suit themselves and take their own cases to the Supreme Court to “represent the interests” of their own citizens.

The states include Missouri, Utah, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Arkansas.

The states also said they back the arguments so far made to the court by Texas and the Trump 2020 Campaign, which have argued that not only are the actions taken by Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan unconstitutional, but they also open up the potential for widespread voter fraud.

"All the unconstitutional changes to election procedures identified in the Bill of Complaint have two common features: (1) They abrogated statutory safeguards against fraud that responsible observers have long recommended for voting by mail, and (2) they did so in a way that predictably conferred partisan advantage on one candidate in the presidential election," the Missouri brief from Wednesday, which was joined by 16 other states, said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY

In other developments:

- Pennsylvania accuses Texas of trying to 'decimate' the electorate

- Texas GOP Rep. Chris Roy is not joining election lawsuit

- Pence says Trump deserves his day at the Supreme Court

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time magazine's Person of the Year

Time magazine announced late Thursday that it named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its Person of the Year in a profile that was fiercely critical of President Trump.

Charlotte Alter, the author of the piece, wrote that Biden’s pledge “to ‘restore the soul of the nation’ felt like antiquated hokum at a moment when Hurricane Trump was tearing through America, ripping through institutions, chewing up norms and spitting them out.”

The picks will likely be embraced by Democrats who see the pair as a return to normal in Washington, but criticized by Trump supporters who will likely see the move as another sign that the Biden administration will benefit from a friendly media. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

In other developments:

- Biden's pick to head to Veterans Affairs sparks backlash

- Hunter Biden raises new stakes for attorney general pick

- AOC knocks Biden's agenda as a 'little hazy'

- This percent of voters see Biden's win as legitimate

St. Louis circuit attorney off McCloskey gun case after using it for fundraising

The circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis has been disqualified from prosecuting Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a local couple facing felony charges after defending their home with weapons when protesters marched through their neighborhood in June, according to reports.

The content of some campaign fundraising emails by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner infringed on the McCloskeys’ right to receive a fair trial, Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II ruled Thursday, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

In other developments:

- Minneapolis police union head blasts city over cuts to department

- Portland's 'Red House' protesters ready for the long haul, guest tells Tucker Carlson

- NAACP meets with Biden, Harris and pushes for 'civil rights envoy'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST READS:

- China's extensive 'honey trap' network could involve thousands of ploys underway right now

- Tucker Carlson says the Hunter Biden fiasco shows the dishonesty in the mainstream media

- Nevada highway crash leaves five bicyclists dead, three injured: reports

LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

- Disney dives deeper into streaming with a super-size line-up

- FDA panel endorses coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

- Tom Brady moves into Miami's 'billionaire's bunker'

- Average US homeowner saw equity increase last year by this much

- Here's how much you would have made if you invested $1,000 in Moderna in January

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on 'This Day in History'

SOME PARTING WORDS

President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks seem to be tailor-made to appease China, Mark Levin, host of Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin,” said Thursday night.

“The fact of the matter is, the people that Biden would bring into office -- from his secretary of state to his director of national intelligence to his education secretary -- they're all appeasers of China,” Levin argued durng an appearance on “Hannity.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Edmund DeMarche. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe this weekend, and we'll see you first thing on Monday.