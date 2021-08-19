Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Mississippi police officer shot, rushed to hospital for surgery

Jackson Police officer was reportedly in stable condition

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Mississippi police officer was in surgery Thursday after being shot, authorities said. 

Jackson Police Chief James Davis told FOX affiliate WDBD-TV that authorities received a call about men in a park with guns. As responding officers approached one of the suspect's vehicles, it sped away. 

The car was later found abandoned with the driver's side door open, the news outlet reported. When officers went to inspect it, a suspect on the porch of a nearby abandoned home allegedly opened fire. 

Officers returned fire and one of them was hit. 

The suspected shooter fled into the home and a search is being conducted. The outlet reported that authorities know who the suspect is. The officer remains in stable condition. 

Fox News has reached out to Davis and the police department. 

