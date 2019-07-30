Mississippi Walmart shooting suspect down after gunfire erupts inside store, cops say

A gunman accused of opening fire inside a northern Mississippi Walmart on Tuesday — leaving two dead and a police officer injured — was shot and taken into police custody, officials said.

Investigators said the incident unfolded Tuesday morning at the chain's store in Southaven, a city roughly 14 miles south of Memphis, Tenn.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WHBQ that at least two people were dead and the suspect had been shot — but the suspect's condition was not immediately clear.

One person was found dead inside the Walmart Supercenter and one person was found dead in the parking lot, the news outlet reported.

A police officer was said to be injured in the shooting but was reportedly protected by a bulletproof vest. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Carlos Odom, a 35-year-old customer, told The Associated Press he was leaving the Supercenter around 6:30 a.m. when he heard more than a dozen gunshots ring out.

Odom said he ran into the parking lot and later spoke on the phone with his cousin — who he said works at the store. He said his cousin told him one of the shooting victims was an employee.

The man's cousin said the gunman was also an employee at the Walmart.

