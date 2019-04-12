Mississippi community left confused after bowls of mashed potatoes mysteriously keep appearing

It's a mashed Mississippi mystery.

Jackson residents were mystified after bowls of mashed potatoes suddenly appeared on their cars, porches and mailboxes.

Jordan Lewis described the Belhaven neighborhood as a quirky one, with residents decorating road signs and putting Christmas trees in potholes.

But the probe into the puzzling potato problem is even new for them.

Lewis told WLBT-TV she spotted her first bowl of mashed potatoes on her car’s windshield.

BRAZEN THIEVES TARGETING MISSISSIPPI POLICE DEPARTMENT SWIPE CRUISER TIRES - TWICE

“I walked outside yesterday morning at 7 a.m. and I got in my car and that’s when I noticed a white bowl on my windshield. It was full of rainwater. I threw it away and I was grossed out by it,” she said. “I just thought this is a harmless prank by some kids or college students in the area."

Michaela Lin said she found a bowl of mashed potatoes on her mailbox. She said some of the potato-finders have connections to Belhaven University, a local private Christian university, which may be a clue.

“So far I have realized some of the ‘victims’ of the mashed potatoes are actually staff or Belhaven students or alumni. I feel like there has to be a connection there!” Lin told WLBT-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Sebastian Bjernegard said some residents fear there’s a more sinister message behind the potatoes.

"Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals," he told WJTV, noting he almost stepped into a bowl of potatoes Tuesday. "I didn't taste it. I have a three-second rule, so I didn't touch it. But some people were worried."

It was not immediately clear if anyone has eaten the potatoes. News outlets reported residents have not alerted law enforcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.