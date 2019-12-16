Mississippi man tried 6 times in killings granted bond after 22 years

A Mississippi man who was tried six times on multiple murder charges was granted bond Monday after his murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias.

Curtis Flowers, 49, will be free -- at least temporarily -- for the first time in 22 years. A judge set a bond of $250,000 for Flowers but told him he will have to wear an electronic monitor.

Flowers, who is black, has been tried six times for the July 1996 fatal shootings of four people in a furniture store in Winona, Mississippi. The victims were owner Bertha Tardy, 59, and three employees: 45-year-old Carmen Rigby, 42-year-old Robert Golden and 16-year-old Derrick "Bobo" Stewart.

Flowers was convicted four times; two other trials ended in a mistrial. The convictions were overturned, but the original murder indictment is still active against him.

Assistant District Attorney William Hopper had asked the judge to deny bond, citing several examples of evidence he said pointed to Flowers' guilt.

Flowers was sentenced to death during his sixth trial in 2010. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that conviction in June, finding that prosecutors had shown an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors throughout Flowers’ trials.

After that decision, Flowers was moved off death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and was taken to a regional jail in the central Mississippi town of Louisville.

In mid-November, four black voters and a branch of the NAACP filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to permanently order District Attorney Doug Evans and his assistants to stop using peremptory challenges to remove African American residents as potential jurors because of their race.

His father, Archie Lee Flowers, said he has always believed in his son's innocence and frequently visited his son in prison, where they sang and prayed together.

Supporters, who were among the more than 150 people packing the courtroom Monday, hugged Flowers after the judge announced his decision.

A daughter of Tardy, one of the victims, was in court Monday. She sat across the aisle and one row back from Flowers' 26-year-old daughter, Crystal Ghoston, who sat in the front row.

Ghoston, of Grenada, Mississippi, said she and her father will take their first-ever photo together and that he wants to take her and his granddaughter to Disney World.

