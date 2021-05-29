Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi trooper struck by vehicle, killed during highway traffic stop

The trooper was identified as John Harris

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was killed Friday when he was hit by a car while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said. 

The trooper was identified as John Harris. 

"The Mississippi Highway Patrol mourns the loss of Trooper John Harris," Col. Randy Ginn said in a statement. "Trooper Harris was a passionate, dedicated public servant and an important member of the MHP family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time." 

Commissioner Sean Tindall said the agency was "deeply saddened" by Harris' death. 

The driver of the truck was not injured, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The owner of the trucking company that was allegedly involved in the incident visited the scene of the crash, a worker at the company told the station

The incident is under investigation and no other information was immediately available. 

