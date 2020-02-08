Mississippi house fire kills mother and 6 children: reports

A raging house fire in central Mississippi early Saturday killed seven people, officials said.

Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said flames swept through the home at the corner of Old Vicksburg and Hobby Farm roads around 12:30 a.m., The Clarion-Ledger reported.

The victims, who have not been identified, were said to be between the ages of 1 and 33. The relationship between the victims was not immediately known, but WLBT-TV reported that a mother and her six children died.

The station reported that the father was injured and taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Images from the scene showed the home to be completely destroyed. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Clinton, Mississippi’s tenth-largest city, ia located less than 10 miles from Jackson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.