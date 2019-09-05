Two Mississippi deputies shot, one in the head, after domestic call and car chase

Two Mississippi sheriff’s deputies were shot Thursday after they responded to a domestic call that turned into a police chase, officials said.

The Madison County deputies responded to a “hostage/kidnap” situation at a home at around 7:30 a.m. and later pursued the suspect on Highway 16. The chase ended with the deputies and suspect exchanging gunfire, Sheriff Randy Tucker said. Madison County is about 30 miles north of Jackson.

Canton Mayor William Truly said one of the deputies was shot in the head and was listed in critical condition at University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The status of the other deputy has not been released. The suspect, whom Madison County District Attorney John Bramlett identified as Edgar Egbert, also was shot and was taken to an undisclosed hospital.

MAN SHOT DEAD IN SMALL MISSISSIPPI CHURCH, REPORT SAYS

“Deputies, in an effort to keep the public safe, deployed stops sticks. The suspect’s vehicle left the roadway and came to a complete rest in a ditch at the intersection of Avondale Road and Highway 16,” Tucker said in a statement. “Upon exiting the vehicle, the suspect opened fire on the deputies. Deputies sustained injuries due to gunfire and are in the hospital.”

When the deputies arrived at the home, the suspect sped off in his vehicle, prompting deputies to pursue “at times at a high rate of speed through the northeastern part of the county, east of Canton,” Tucker said, according to the Clarion-Ledger newspaper.

“Please keep the families of those shot today in your thoughts and prayers,” Tucker said.

NYPD SERGEANT CAUGHT ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING $360 IN CLOTHES FROM MACY’S

“Basically, what you had was a domestic situation that turned into a kidnapping and a hostage situation,” Bramlett told the Clarion-Ledger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect faced six counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, one count of kidnapping and a count of felony fleeing.

The case is expected to be turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.