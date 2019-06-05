Former Mississippi campground manager charged after allegedly pulling a gun on black couple without reservation

A white woman who allegedly brandished a gun on a black couple at a Mississippi campground has been fired and has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Ruby Nell Howell, 70, turned herself into the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday and was released on bond, officials said.

Howell faces a misdemeanor charge of "threatening exhibition of a weapon" after a video of the alleged May 26 incident circulated last month.

The footage shows a woman at Starkville Kampgrounds of America (KOA) holding a weapon as she tells the couple to leave because they didn't have a reservation, according to the Starkville Daily News.

"This lady literally just pulled a gun because we out here and didn't have reservations," a woman's voice is heard saying in the video. "The only thing you had to do was tell us to leave, we would've left. You didn't have to pull a gun."

Identified by local media as the woman in the video, Howell — reportedly the manager of the campground — is allegedly seen putting the gun in her pants pocket. She allegedly tells the couple "you can't just be out here" because the land was "under private ownership."

KOA said last week that Howell had been fired. She has a June 25 hearing date at Oktibbeha County Justice Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.