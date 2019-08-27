Missing pregnant Chicago postal worker’s family makes renewed plea to public for help in finding her

The family of a missing pregnant Chicago postal worker has issued a renewed plea for the public’s help in the case nearly a year after she mysteriously vanished.

Kierra Coles, 26, was last seen Oct. 2, 2018, walking around outside her South Side apartment, the same day she had called in sick for her job as a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier. She was due to give birth on April 23.

“As these days go on and there have been several of them… not knowing if she’s okay, not knowing if she is safe, not knowing if the baby is safe... we just want her to come home,” her father, Joseph Coles, said Monday during a press conference.

POLICE SUSPECT 'FOUL PLAY' IN DISAPPEARANCE OF KIERRA COLES

Coles’ purse and cell phone were found inside her car following her disappearance, and there is now a $49,000 reward being offered for tips about the case, FOX32 reported. Police said last October they suspected “possible foul play.”

“It’s a struggle to wake up every day not knowing where your child is,” her mother, Karen Phillips, said Monday. “We have hope. We know Kierra is coming home, we are going to bring her home. We are not going to stop until she is home.”

Police earlier had told FOX32 they have “two or three people of interest” and a good idea of what may have happened to Coles, but authorities apparently didn't yet have the hard evidence to build their case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coles is described as being 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds, with a “Lucky Libra” tattoo on her back and one of a heart on her hand.

Anyone with information about Coles is urged to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.